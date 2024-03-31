DraftKings Michigan Promo: How to Claim $150 Bonus Bets and Use on App
Bet $5, get an instant $150 bonus this weekend!
Could you use some extra funds to bet on sports right now? There’s TONS of action to wager on and DraftKings is making it easy for you with a guaranteed bonus!
DraftKings is rewarding you with $150 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more this weekend – win or lose!
- DraftKings Michigan Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Michigan
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
- Is DraftKings Legit in Michigan?
- Is DraftKings Legal in Michigan?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
- What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
- Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings Michigan Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Eligbility Requirements
$150
$10
$5
Located in MI and 21+
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That first bet can be on anything, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
But you must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to be eligible for this bonus offer.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without putting your own cash on the line.
If you lose a bet placed with bonus funds, a bonus credit will be deducted from your account. If you win, you’ll get cash winnings that you can either withdraw or use to bet again!
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings makes it easy for you to spend your bonus bets.
You’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets remaining.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you use them all in time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January, 2021.
Is DraftKings Legit in Michigan?
Yes, DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in Michigan. It’s accessible on both a desktop site and an app and offers quick deposits and withdrawals.
Is DraftKings Legal in Michigan?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Michigan.
There are no restrictions to wagering on college sports in this state, which means you can bet on in-state schools, player props and anything else available.
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
It’s probably a toss-up between FanDuel and DraftKings for bragging rights as the best sportsbook in Michigan.
But why choose one sportsbook when you can let the competition work for you?
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you can shop around for the best odds on any wager you place while also claiming all of the best bonus offers in the state.
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with DraftKings and claim your welcome bonus. Now let’s make sure you’re aware of the other new-user offers in Michigan.
Sportsbook
MI Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
FanDuel
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.