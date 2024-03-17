DraftKings NC Promo and App Review: How to Wager Using Bonus Bets
Claim an instant $250 bonus and see answers to common DraftKings questions
By Joe Summers
DraftKings is already establishing itself as one of North Carolina's best sportsbooks and you can claim $250 in instant bonuses in only a few minutes right now!
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will instantly receive $250 in bonus bets without even needing to win. That's +500 odds just for placing a single bet!
See here how to claim your $250 as well as a guide on how to use them and answers to common questions you may have.
DraftKings Sportsbook NC Promo Code
Click this link to sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game, you'll immediately be credited $250 in bonus bets to use however you see fit!
Follow these steps to secure your $250 and start betting today:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game today
Boom! Upon placing your wager, you'll instantly have $250 in bonus bets credited to your account provided you follow those steps above.
It doesn't matter what you bet on, only that you deposit $10 and bet at least $5. If you win, you'll still get your winnings, giving you a shot at a nice payday on top of your bonus!
Only new DraftKings users physically located in North Carolina have access to this exclusive promo and it won't be available for long. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $250 - click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
What is DraftKings?
DraftKings is one of the most reliable, trusted and recognizable sportsbooks in the country. Originally founded in 2012 as a daily fantasy sports company, DraftKings quickly carved out a niche as an industry leader and is enjoyed by millions of users across the country.
Your sportsbook account will automatically sync up with your daily fantasy sports account if you have one, or you can make one and earn rewards by using both verticals!
DraftKings Bonus Bets
Bonus bets are essentially bets on the house at DraftKings. Using them lets you bet on games without using your own cash, and you'll get 10 $25 bonus bets by utilizing this promo!
If you place a $25 bonus bet on a team with +100 odds and win, you'll get $25 in profit that can be withdrawn to your bank or debit card. You do not get the stake, only the profit.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
DraftKings makes it easy to access and use your bonus bets. You can check out your balance in the 'Account Management' section to see what you have left. When you put a wager in your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either bet real money or use a bonus bet. There are no limitations on what you can use a DraftKings bonus bet on, so feel free to get creative!
Note that your bonus bets will expire seven days after receipt, so stay active to make sure you don't miss out on any value.
What is a Moneyline?
A moneyline bet is just picking which team will win a particular game. The margin of victory is irrelevant, only whether or not the team you bet on outright wins.
If, for example, you used a $25 bonus bet on a team with +200 moneyline odds, you'd get $50 if the team won. If you bet $25 on a team with -200 odds, you'd receive $12.50 if your team wins.
What is Spread Betting?
Spread bets depend on the margin of victory. A "+" symbol indicates a team is an underdog, while a "-" symbol indicates the team is a favorite.
If you bet on North Carolina with a -5.5 spread, for example, the Tar Heels would need to win by at least six to win your bet. If you bet on a team with a +5.5 spread, you'd need to lose by five points or fewer (or win) to cash.
What is a Parlay?
A parlay strings together multiple bets to increase the odds, though every portion of your parlay must win to cash. This creates long-shot opportunities but can be dangerous if you overdo it.
DraftKings offers standard parlay options as well as Same-Game Parlay markets that let you bet on multiple events within a single game. The sportsbook often offers parlay boosts and exclusive bonuses for Same-Game Parlays, so it's smart to check out the promotions section on the app or website each day to see what's being offered.
Does DraftKings Sportsbook Have a Mobile App?
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook's mobile app is one of the best on the market. You can access it via the App Store on Apple or Google Play Store on Android.
DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Refer-a-Friend Bonus?
$250
$10
$5
21+ and located in North Carolina
Yes, if someone starts betting using your unique referral link, you'll both earn bonus bets!
Click here to sign up for DraftKings today!
