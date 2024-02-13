Draymond Green finds a way to take credit for the Warriors sudden hot streak
In true Draymond Green fashion, the four-time NBA Champion has found a way to take credit for the Golden State Warriors' recent turnaround.
By Lior Lampert
Are the Golden State Warriors back? After falling five games below .500, the Dubs have won seven of their last eight games to improve their record to 26-25 and claim a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament if the season were to end today.
The recent success of the Warriors has coincided with the return of four-time NBA Champion and 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, who served a 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.
Typically an outspoken player both on and off the floor, Green didn’t hesitate to toot his own horn following Golden State’s most recent victory over the Utah Jazz, finding a way to take credit for the recent success of the team amid their ongoing winning hot streak.
Draymond Green makes success of the Golden State Warriors about Draymond Green
While addressing the media, Green was asked about how the Warriors have been able to work through their early-season struggles and improve their depth (an issue that has plagued them throughout the season), citing his suspension as a beneficial contribution to the team.
“Honestly, I think me getting suspended helped,” Green stated.
While Green noted that he didn’t want to get suspended, his absence has enabled other rotational pieces alongside him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to fall in place.
Green mentioned the ascension of 21-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has taken off during the suspension and established himself as a “bonafide No. 2 option,” in the eyes of Dray.
“I do think it kind of helped us find different things that we can go to and explore,” Green added.
While Green’s actions were worthy of a suspension and uncalled for, it is fitting to see him take the glass-half-full approach and imply that his behavior catalyzed the Warriors as they look to make a playoff push down the stretch of the 2023-24 campaign.