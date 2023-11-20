Dream Phillies rotation if they sign another ace alongside Aaron Nola
With Aaron Nola back in the fold, what else could the Philadelphia Phillies do to stack the rotation in 2024?
By Kevin Henry
The Philadelphia Phillies made the first big move of the offseason over the weekend, coming to terms with Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal. Putting Nola back in the Phillies rotation is a strong start toward Philadelphia not only challenging the Atlanta Braves for supremacy in the National League East but also another Red October run.
While the Nola news had plenty of Phillies fans smiling on a Sunday, what if the Phillies were to add even more to the rotation, setting up an even stronger pitching core? Let's dive into the dream world and see what that might look like inside Citizens Bank Park.
What could a dream rotation look like for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024?
5. Taijuan Walker
Well, let's start with reality first and dive into the back end of the rotation. Taijuan Walker made 31 starts for the Phillies in 2023 and is with the club through the 2026 campaign on a four-year, $72 million deal. With the "dream rotation," Walker would settle into the number five spot quite well.
Certainly, Phillies fans would love to see him improve on a 4.38 ERA/4.53 FIP/1.309 WHIP that he put together in 172.2 innings last season, but the fact that Walker was dependable and ate up those innings during the regular season is a fact not to be overlooked.
Slot him in fifth in this rotation and let him eat innings while the four pitchers ahead of him in this scenario bring the star power.