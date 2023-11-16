Dream St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation if John Mozeliak’s gets creative
If the St. Louis Cardinals back down from John Mozeliak's previous indication that the team would sign at least two frontline starters this season, here's the best their rotation could look.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals No. 4 starter: RHP Cal Quantrill
The Cleveland Guardians surprisingly let Cal Quantrill walk via a DFA just a few days ago. Quantrill is just a season removed from a superb year, in which he finished with 15 wins and a 3.38 ERA. Last season, Quantrill struggled with injuries and failed to live up to the hype. Cleveland didn't want to protect Quantrill on the 40-man roster and coulnd't find a trade partner for him, hence why they DFA'd him on Tuesday.
Prior to his release, Quantrill viewed his 2023 season as a learning experience and something he could grow from. That's the type of mentality Cardinals fans should want from their pitching staff.
"Kind of a learning experience for me this year. I've been pretty blessed, I've been pretty healthy my entire professional career. I didn't handle the injury, looking back, as well as I could have. I think I probably let it get too far and it affected both my results and the team's results. Then I wanted to come back so fast that maybe I just didn't give it a chance to fully heal,"Quantrill said about his 2023 season.
St. Louis could sign Quantrill to a prove-it deal. Should he succeed, he'll be well worth the money, though the Dodgers are thought to be favored for his services.