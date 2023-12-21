Dylan who? 4 more moves Braves can make for starting pitching help
Dylan Cease would look good in an Atlanta Braves uniform, but what if he isn't traded to Atlanta?
By John Buhler
1. Sign San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell in MLB free agency
This is the one I think Alex Anthopoulos would seriously consider the most, outside of dealing for Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox. The reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is still on the open market. He may be 31-years-old, but Snell is among the very best pitchers in baseball. He is outstanding, and has a previous working relationship with Charlie Morton from their time in Tampa.
The San Diego Padres may have gotten to the NLCS two years ago after acquiring Snell the year prior from the Tampa Bay Rays. He is a big-game pitcher in every sense of the world. Can you imagine what his career would look like now if Kevin Cash did not remove him prematurely his last start in Tampa uniform during the 2020 World Series? Having Snell and Max Fried in the same rotation is not fair.
While he may want to pitch for his hometown Seattle Mariners, the Braves give him a better chance at winning a World Series ring than the M's. To date, Seattle is the only MLB franchise that has never won a pennant before. What Snell decides to do in his mid-to-late 30s could decide if he has an outside shot of getting into Cooperstown. Winning prolifically in a place like Atlanta would certainly help him.
At this point, the Braves signing Snell is starting to make more sense than trading for another pitcher.