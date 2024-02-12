Dylan Cease rumors: Ranking 5 trade suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
The offseason continues to move at a snail's pace, but after the Corbin Burnes trade, the Chicago White Sox might be more willing to accept an offer for Dylan Cease.
4) The Dodgers can continue to dominate the offseason by trading for Dylan Cease
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the best offseasons in MLB history, signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, and even James Paxton to MLB deals while also trading for Tyler Glasnow. They added a plethora of star-level players and an MVP in Ohtani to a roster that already won 100 games this past season and has won at least 100 in each of the last four full seasons (excluding 2020).
Adding Dylan Cease on top of everything else Los Angeles has done this offseason would be completely unfair, yet it's exactly what Andrew Friedman should be trying to do. It won't be as easy as it once was after the Dodgers decided to trade Michael Busch to the Cubs, but they still have plenty of pieces that the White Sox would want.
If Chicago is seeking young pitching, the Dodgers have that in droves. Bobby Miller presumably wouldn't be available, but guys like Emmet Sheehan, Nick Frasso, Gavin Stone, and Kyle Hurt are just some of many pitchers the Dodgers can dangle in trade offers. In terms of prospects, the Dodgers are well-equipped even after the Glasnow trade, boasting one of the best farm systems in the league led by catcher Daulton Rushing.
Cease would be a huge addition in large part because of the question marks surrounding every pitcher they have. Injury concerns revolving around guys like Glasnow, Paxton, Kershaw, and Walker Buehler are very real. Adding a durable arm like Cease who has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons would provide a huge boost.