Dylan Cease rumors: Ranking 5 trade suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
The offseason continues to move at a snail's pace, but after the Corbin Burnes trade, the Chicago White Sox might be more willing to accept an offer for Dylan Cease.
1) The Orioles can put together the best rotation in the American League by trading for Dylan Cease
The best fit for Dylan Cease was the Baltimore Orioles before they got Corbin Burnes, and the Orioles remain the best Cease fit even after getting Burnes. The reasoning behind that has a lot to do with the underwhelming prospect package that went back to Milwaukee in the Burnes deal.
The Orioles had the best farm system in the majors before the Burnes trade, and it can be argued that they still do even after losing Joey Ortiz and D.L. Hall in the deal. Baltimore has prospects like Samuel Basallo, Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo, and Heston Kjerstad who the White Sox would covet. Jackson Holliday would be another one, but he's obviously not available.
With a new ownership group in Baltimore, it's clear that they're going to be more aggressive trying to win right now with the outstanding young core that they have. It's certainly less likely that they trade for Cease now after getting Burnes, but if they really want to put themselves in the drivers seat to win a World Series, they should try and get Cease.
A rotation consisting of Burnes, Cease, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and one of John Means and Dean Kremer would be the best in the AL if not the majors entirely. That, on top of a solid bullpen and a really strong lineup would make Baltimore pretty clear favorites in the American League.