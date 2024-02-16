Predicting the EA Sports College Football cover athlete: 11 stars fans would love
It's been 11 years since EA Sports graced the masses with the latest iteration of its college football game. In recognition of this drought finally ending, let's look at 11 stars that could grace the cover when the game hits shelves this summer
10. Blake Corum
The last time EA Sports put out an NCAA Football game, Denard Robinson, a Michigan Wolverine, was the cover model. Robinson joined Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson as former Michigan men to grace the cover, and seeing as the Wolverines just won their first national title since Woodson led them to an undefeated season and a Rose Bowl victory in 1998, the time couldn't be better to bridge the gap from the old generation to the new.
If EA Sports wanted a current collegiate athlete, it could go with Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines' starting running back heading into next year. It would be tough to pass on Blake Corum, though. Corum just finished a phenomenal career, having twice been named an All-American while rushing for nearly 5,000 yards in four seasons in Ann Arbor. This past year, he led the country with 27 rushing touchdowns and was the driving force on the most physical offense in the country, carrying Michigan to the championship over Washington with 21 carries and 134 yards.
9. Lee Corso
This one may seem to be a bit out of left field, but to that I would say, "Not so fast, my friend." Lee Corso is synonymous with college football, and his picks on ESPN's College Gameday have long been must-see TV. The former Florida State coach is universally adored, and there would be no quicker way for someone walking by in a store to realize, "Oh, there's a new college football game out," than to see Corso on the cover with a Brutus Buckeye or Oregon Duck mascot head on.
The trailer released yesterday was just the beginning of the hype train for this game, but if EA Sports really wants to tap into the passion of college football, Corso would make a great choice. This would also get ESPN to throw their full weight behind the game, spreading the word and ensuring it doesn't go away again anytime soon. Plus it would be the perfect way to immortalize one of the game's most beloved figures.
Run a highlight reel of Corso's greatest moments during commercials and the "If it's in the game, it's in the game" intro. Let me see him say about Uga, "That dog is ugly!" Let's see him swap heads at the last second as the crowd boos lustily, or lift the home team's mascot to the sky as thousands of students go wild. On second thought, maybe I can't wait until summer.