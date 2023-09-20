Eagles rookie already making draft gamble look like a stroke of genius
The Philadelphia Eagles took a risk when drafting talented, yet troubled defensive tackle Jalen Carter. It's looking more and more like the birds are enjoying the rewards
Did Howie Roseman do it again? Did the Eagles just fleece the NFL? So far, it looks like their decision to draft Jalen Carter out of Georgia is panning out.
When the former Bulldog came out of college, there was no debate over his physical skills. Not to mention the gifts he had in terms of appeal to the eye. Anyone who thought otherwise was simply foolish or refusing to accept the obvious.
The issues stemmed from off-the-field actions. Carter was involved in a street-racing crash that resulted in two casualties — University of Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy and football player Devin Willock. Carter was charged with reckless driving and street racing. His coaches also stood up for him before the draft.
Now, it appears under a strong support system in Philadelphia and guidance from the veterans, including defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and former Bulldog teammate Jordan Davis, along with center Jason Kelce, Carter has matured and strictly dedicated himself to football. Time will tell if that continues.
So far, so good. The Philadelphia Eagles might have lucked up with this choice, but this is only a honeymoon period. Whether or not this will continue remains to be seen. Yet, through this small sample size, you just wonder what would have happened to Carter if he didn't end up in Philadelphia? The Eagles don't care to know. They have him, and that's all that matters.