3 early predictions for the Devils at the NHL Trade Deadline
The New Jersey Devils will look to fix some of their glaring holes at the NHL Trade Deadline. Here's how they could do it.
2. The Devils will acquire a Flames defenseman
Goaltending is the Devils' biggest issue right now, but that doesn't excuse the defense. The losses of Ryan Graves and Damon Severson have been glaring on defense for the Devils, and they could definitely use another addition to help fortify things with Hamilton's injury.
Simon Nemec's emergence has lessened the need for the Devils to acquire multiple defensemen in Hamilton's absence, but one addition, particularly a defensive-minded defenseman, is needed.
When looking around the league, the Calgary Flames make a whole lot of sense for New Jersey as a trade partner. Not only do they have Markstrom who can help in net, but they have several defensemen they could look to move as they will presumably look to sell.
Chris Tanev is probably the best fit for New Jersey as an expiring contract making $4.5 million who is the shutdown defenseman this team needs. Noah Hanifin is another player on an expiring contract who'd be a major upgrade on the blue line for New Jersey. Neither player shouldn't cost a fortune to acquire and would provide a big boost in an area of weakness.