3 early predictions for the Knicks at the NBA Trade Deadline
The trade season is just around the corner and several big stars could be available. How much will the Knicks be willing to risk for an upgrade?
1. Try to trade for OG Anunoby
The most likely scenario for the Knicks at the trade deadline is to add another key role player. Last season the Knicks added Josh Hart where they went 17-8 in their last 25 games. The Knicks could use a similar boost depending on where they are in the standings.
With the Knicks trading Obi Toppin in the offseason, Julius Randle is the only true power forward which has left 6-foot-4 Josh Hart to play as the backup power forward. Even though the NBA is considered position less, it's still too small.
If the Knicks continue their struggles against good teams, a trade must take place to shake things up. Currently, Evan Fournier is rotting away on the bench and eating up almost $19 million in cap space. If a team is looking to sell a solid forward, the Knicks should jump at the opportunity and use Fournier as the centerpiece of that trade.
One of the best-fit players that the Knicks could get is OG Anunoby. The Raptors look like one of the teams that will be sellers at the trade deadline and the Knicks could drastically improve with Anunoby on the roster.
The Raptors have expressed that a team would have to give up a lot for Anunoby. The Knicks would have Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle untouchable and the hope would to be keep RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley too. A push for Anunoby would have to include Barrett and/or Quickley along with multiple unprotected picks.
Other players that the Knicks could push for that wouldn't require to give up as much for Anunoby could be Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Dorian Finney-Smith, or Robert Covington to name a few. The Knicks need to add someone who can be stretch-4 to give their lineup more size and floor spacing than what they have now. Someone who can play defense would be ideal as he would be the perfect fit for coach Tom Thibodeau's system.