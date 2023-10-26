Early season NBA Most Improved Player power rankings
Whether it's increased opportunities leading to increased production or actual skill development, the race for Most Improved Player is always crowded. Here are five early front-runners to watch.
By Ian Levy
1. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Most Improved Player often comes down to the players who increase their points per game average by the largest amount. I'm not sure if that's really in play for Kuminga, although I would expect him to average more than the 9.9 points per game he averaged last season. But I think he's also ready to make a case for himself with consistent energy, aggression and physicality — the things he didn't always provide last season and ingredients the Warriors desperately need if they're going to compete for a title.
Kuminga led the team in scoring across five preseason games, averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists, hitting 11-of-24 from beyond the arc. The 3-point accuracy was nice but far more impressive is that he piled up 37 free throw attempts in 135 minutes (9.8 per 36 minutes). He was relentless attacking the rim and while it also resulted in a lot of turnovers it was, on whole, a huge net-positive for the Warriors.
In the season opener against the Suns, his minutes were reduced from the preseason but he still came away with 12 points on 4-of-8 from the field, getting to the free throw line six times and adding 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals in just 20 minutes. Most importantly, the Warriors outscored the by four points when he was on the floor.
Kuminga should be a firm part of the rotation this season and his numbers are going to climb. But I think his case will be made on actual improvement, shaving off some of the rough edges in his game and giving the Warriors a physical force that elevates the whole team.