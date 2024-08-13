Edwin Diaz' sticky stuff suspension may have been best thing to happen to Mets closer
By James Nolan
Edwin Diaz has been on a tear since he returned from his suspension due to sticky stuff. Across that 10-game stretch, the New York Mets closer recorded seven saves. He posted a 1.80 ERA with 13 strikeouts.
New York sits a 0.5 game back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. If Diaz continues to pitch like he’s been, Carlos Mendoza’s squad certainly can climb up in the standings.
The bullpen is starting to become stronger and stronger. With the two-time All-Star on top of his game and key relievers returning, the Mets will be in a great spot to retain leads.
The Mets have a loaded bullpen with arms turning it up at the perfect time
Reed Garrett struck out the side in his first appearance back from injury over the weekend. He now has 66 strikeouts in just 37 games. Sean Reid-Foley is in the middle of his rehab assignment and should return later this month. So far this season, Reid-Foley posted a 1.66 ERA in 23 games.
Jose Butto has cemented himself as a factor out of the pen. The 25-year-old has a 0.87 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 10 appearances since July. David Stearns also acquired star reliever Huascar Brazoban, who holds a 3.22 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 24 games this season.
It’s safe to say the Mets have a great bullpen and have everything starting to click at the perfect time. Diaz is leading the charge right now, and he needs to continue.
When New York won over 100 games in 2022, Diaz was arguably the most important piece on the squad. In 2022, Diaz recorded 118 strikeouts with a 1.31 ERA across 61 games. The Mets have seen Diaz at his best since he returned, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue his dominance.
Mets fans want to hear the trumpets play in the postseason. New York usually doesn’t have a strong bullpen, but this season they do. Considering the lack of top-end starters and Kodai Senga’s injury, they needed it more than ever.
If the Mets can hold the lead until they get Diaz the ball most games down the stretch, then fans could very well hear those trumpets play in the postseason.