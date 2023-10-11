England vs. Australia live stream, schedule preview: Watch online
This may only be a friendly match but England play Australia in what will be a tasty encounter at Wembley this Friday.
Australia's cricket team reclaimed the Ashes this summer but the England Lionesses avenged them by defeating the Matildas in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. Now it is time for England's men's soccer team to take on Australia at Wembley Stadium this Friday.
Gareth Southgate's side are getting used to playing friendlies against rival countries after they defeated Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park last month. This will put them in good stead as they now face Australia on home soil.
This friendly match takes place as England are also preparing for a European Championship qualifier against Italy next week. The Italians defeated England in the final of Euro 2020 but Southgate's side has already defeated them in this qualifying campaign.
The England squad will be missing Bukayo Saka who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up whilst representing Arsenal in the Champions League. However, Southgate has recalled Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen to the side who will be vying to impress.
It is an exciting time to be a Three Lions fan with their side including Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham who are now playing their club soccer abroad at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively. The United Kingdom and Ireland have also been named as the hosts of Euro 2028.
Playing against Australia will be a good test for Southgate's team but it will be one that England will be expected to win comfortably. The Socceroos have players who will be known to Premier League fans as they have Matt Ryan who is formerly of Brighton and Arsenal as their captain. They also have Harry Souttar who was relegated to the Championship with Leicester City last season.
How to watch England vs Australia
- Date: Friday Oct. 13
- Start time: 14:25 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley
- TV Info: Channel 4
- Live Stream: Channel 4
Supporters can watch this great sporting rivalry match on Channel 4.