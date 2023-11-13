England vs. Malta live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
England play Malta in the EURO 2024 qualifiers at Wembley Stadium this Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
England have already qualified for next summer's European Championships in Germany. However, this Friday's match against Malta gives the opportunity for young players including Cole Palmer, Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis to make their debuts for the Three Lions.
Gareth Southgate's side could miss Jude Bellingham due to a shoulder injury, whilst James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk have already pulled out because of injuries. Even without these players, England will be heavy favorites for this match against Malta. The Three Lions beat the Maltese 4-0 back in June.
Harry Kane goes into this match on the back of scoring nine goals in his last four Bundesliga games. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has taken his game to another level since moving to Bayern Munich.
However, there are concerns about a number of players selected by Southgate. Marcus Rashford is out of form and creating headlines for the wrong reasons. Jordan Henderson continues to be picked despite now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League and Kalvin Philips is also included without him playing regularly for Manchester City.
The midfield is confusing for some fans, especially as a player like James Ward-Prowse has again not been chosen. The West Ham United midfielder has scored twice and made five assists in 11Premier League games this season.
This game will not be a great test for England but nonetheless, it is important game time for the players ahead of the European Championships next summer.
How to watch England vs. Malta in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Friday, Nov, 17
- Start Time: 14:45 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: Fubo
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on Fubo.