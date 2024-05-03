Faithful Cub Dansby Swanson refused to sign rival’s hat
Dansby Swanson is a Chicago Cubs legend for refusing to sign a hat of a rival team.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Cubs invested in the shortstop position last year when they signed former Atlanta Braves infielder Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract. Swanson's first season in Chicago was a success, making the All-Star Game and winning his second Gold Glove Award. Given the contract he was given by the Cubs, the expectations are high for Swanson and he is one of the more prominent faces of the franchise.
Swanson is certainly living up to that based on recent action on a viral video.
At an event held by Fanatics, Swanson was personally autographing Cubs hats. Fanatics' social media account continued their trend of trying to sneak in merchandise of a rival team to see if said player would sign it. Swanson was handed a Cardinals hat, who looked at it with utter disdain and emphatically declined to sign it.
"Hell no, I don't want to sign that," said Swanson.
Dansby Swanson hilariously refuses to sign Cardinals hat
This is what Cubs fans want to see. Not even attempting to appease the hated rivals in the NL Central division.
As mentioned earlier, Fanatics post these attempts on social media titled "Will They Sign?" Colorado Rockies infielder Kris Bryant mockingly signed a Cincinnati Reds hat but did so by listing his stats from his three home run and two double game against the NL Central team back on June 26, 2016. Boston Celtics star and Duke alum Jayson Tatum refused to sign a North Carolina hat. That's just a couple of examples of players being handed apparel of rival teams.
In 41 career games against the Cardinals as of this writing, Swanson recorded a .259 batting average, a .311 on-base percentage, a .414 slugging percentage, five home runs, 21 runs, 29 RBI, and 42 hits in 162 at-bats.
Even though Swanson has been with the team for a little over a year, he is truly loyal to the Cubs. And now you know if you happen to ask Swanson to sign, say, some Cardinals gear, the answer will be a definitive no.