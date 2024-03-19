FanDuel March Madness Promo: Get $200 Bonus on a $5 Bet
Bet $5 on any team to win, get $200 in bonus bets if you're right!
March Madness offers some of the best fun in sports and you can make it even more enjoyable with something to root for!
FanDuel is giving you that opportunity with its new March Madness offer: Bet your first $5 on any team to win, get $200 in bonus bets if it does.
FanDuel March Madness Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus
Here’s how you can win your $200 bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any team to win
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on any team to win (even a No. 1 seed vs. a No. 16 seed!), but you MUST deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to opt-in to this offer.
Once that first bet is placed, all that’s left to do is root for your team to bring home those bonus bets!
Does FanDuel Have a March Madness Bracket?
FanDuel March Madness Promos
Details
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
First Four Profit Boost
25% profit boost for any bet on the play-in games
Futures Bet Profit Boost
25% profit boost for any futures bet on college basketball
No-Sweat Bet
Get a refund in bonus bets if your bet on college basketball loses
FanDuel isn’t running a bracket challenge this year, but it does offer you the ability to download a bracket to follow the action.
And it’s not as if FanDuel isn’t running any promotions for The Big Dance.
FanDuel is currently offering you a 25% profit boost for betting on the ‘First Four’ (AKA the play-in games), a 25% profit boost on any college basketball futures bets AND a no-sweat bet for any college basketball wager.
The promotions are sure to keep coming as the tournament continues, and you can track all of your available offers on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
FanDuel March Madness Bracket
Looking for a bracket to keep track of all of the madness? FanDuel has you covered!
Click on the 'FanDuel Research' tab on the site and then click on 'March Madness Prop Bets.' From there, you'll see tons of articles and information on the tournament.
Finally, click on 'Bracket' to find your downloadable and printabel March Madness bracket that you can fill out as the action plays out!
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is a gambling and entertainment company that was originally founded in the United Kingdom in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports site.
It’s since become an American-based company and has expanded into sports betting, casino games and horse racing since states were granted the right to allow sports betting in 2018.
FanDuel is now the most popular sportsbook in the U.S. and is known for featuring some of the biggest promotions in the industry, like the Gronk Kick of Destiny and this March Madness special.
Find out what you’ve been missing out on and give yourself something fun to root for this March. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.