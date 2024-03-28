FanDuel Michigan Promo and App Review: How to Claim $200 Bonus Bets Today
Bet $5 on any team, get $200 bonus if your team wins!
Michigan had a tough week in the NCAA Tournament last week as it saw Michigan State and Oakland bow out in the Round of 32.
But FanDuel is giving you a chance to get back into the game with its new-user offer: bet $5 on ANY team to win, get $200 in bonus bets if your team wins!
FanDuel Michigan Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Mobile App?
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
Yes
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any team to win
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything, including props, spreads and more. But you must deposit $10+, put $5+ on that first bet and it must win.
If that first bet wins, you can spend your bonus bets on ANYTHING from March Madness to the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour and more!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel’s bonus bets give you the chance to win withdrawable cash without risking your own money!
If you win a bet placed with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you, but you will keep any winnings!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets?
You can track your remaining bonus funds in your account information.
Any time you go to place a bet, FanDuel will give you the option to apply your bonus funds rather than using real money from your account.
It’s up to you to determine how much of your bonus you want to use on any wager. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so don’t be shy about using them all!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes. Mobile sports betting has been legal in Michigan since Jan. 22, 2021.
Is FanDuel Legit in Michigan?
FanDuel is as legitimate as it gets when it comes to sports betting.
It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation, features some of the biggest promotions you’ll ever find and has the best app in the business.
Is FanDuel Legal in Michigan?
Yes. FanDuel operates legally in Michigan. It’s licensed and regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. You can bet on any available college wagers in Michigan, including player props and wagers on in-state schools.
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
FanDuel certainly has a case for the best sportsbook in Michigan.
It has one of the best-looking sites and apps in sports betting, the biggest welcome bonus in your state and tons of other fun features!
But it pays to have access to more sportsbooks than just FanDuel.
You could sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars. That way you can shop for the best odds for every wager you place and take advantage of all of the available bonuses.
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and claim its bonus offer, so let’s make sure you know how to claim the other welcome bonuses in your state.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if first bet wins
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click here to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll instantly get $150 in bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click here to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets for up to $1,500 if you lose!
Here’s what you need to do at Caesars:
Click here to sign up with Caesars. Then use the promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more. Once that's done, your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.