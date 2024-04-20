FanDuel NBA Promo Code: How to Get $150 Bonus Bets Guaranteed
Bet $5 to unlock $150 in bonus bets to back your favorite teams and players during the NBA Playoffs at FanDuel
The NBA Playoffs are underway and you can bet on all of your favorite teams and players with bonus bets thanks to FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving its new users $150 in bonus bets this week if you sign up and place your first bet of $5 or more, win or lose – giving you house money for your best bets on the NBA (or anything else)!
How to Claim the FanDuel NBA Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus from FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
It’s really that easy. You must meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
But once that’s done, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets within 72 hours of the completion of your first bet, no matter what happens.
FanDuel NBA Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is an entertainment and gambling company that was first founded in the U.K. in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports site.
It’s since expanded into sports betting, horse racing and casino games after the U.S. gave states the right to legalize sports betting in 2018.
FanDuel has now become the most popular sportsbook in the nation, trusted by over 1 million sports bettors to handle their money.
It has an easy-to-use app that allows you to bet on the go and it offers some of the best promotions in the industry.
What are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel bonus bets are house credits you can use at your discretion to wager on sports instead of risking real money from your account.
If you win a bet you placed with a bonus credit, your winnings will be real money that you can either withdraw or use to keep betting!
However, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit, but that’s the only downside to bonus bets.
Bonus bets can not be withdrawn from your account, only the money you win using your bonus bets.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Promo
FanDuel makes it easy for you to spend your bonus bets.
You’ll see an option to apply a bonus credit to any wager anytime you add a bet to your bet slip. Once you’ve found your bet, look for that bonus option and make sure to click on it.
Then, type in how much of your bonus you want to put on the wager and place it!
You can use these bonus bets on any wager in any sport, though they expire seven days after you first receive them, so make sure you spend all of your bonus bets within a week.
What States is FanDuel Legal in?
You can bet with FanDuel in 25 U.S. states, but some states have different levels of access than others.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel only at retail sportsbooks: MS, NV, WA.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel online only: CO, KY, MA, NC, TN, VA, VT and WY.
Here are the states that have access to FanDuel at both a retail sportsbook and online: AZ, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA and WV.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Having fun with your bonus bets? You can stack up more bonuses for each friend you refer to FanDuel!
It’s simple. Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend who hasn’t signed up with FanDuel yet.
Your friend will then need to sign up through that link, deposit $10 or more and bet $10 or more.
Once that’s done, you’ll BOTH get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
There’s not much to the fine print of FanDuel’s welcome bonus offer that we haven’t already covered.
You must be a new user to FanDuel sportsbook and live in a state that has legal access to FanDuel online.
Then, you must be at least 21-years-old (18+ in Washington D.C.) and you cannot have any affiliation with FanDuel.
Aside from that, simply deposit $10 or more and put $5 or more on your first bet and you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus within 72 hours of that first bet wrapping up.
FanDuel vs DraftKings App Ranking
FanDuel and DraftKings have spent years battling it out for the top spot in sports betting and they also happen to have the best apps in the industry.
I slightly prefer FanDuel’s app because of how easy it is to navigate and track your bets. But DraftKings is a great choice, too.
Ultimately, the best way for you to determine which one is your favorite is by trying them both!
There’s no downside to signing up with multiple sportsbooks, and there’s tons of value to be had.
Sportsbooks often offer different odds on the same wagers, which means you’ll always be able to shop around and bet with the best odds.
And there’s more bonus bets waiting for you at each sportsbook in your state!
Here’s what you need to do to claim your bonus from DraftKings:
Click this link to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager this week. You'll instantly win $200 in bonus bets PLUS a daily no-sweat same-game parlay for any NBA Playoff game!
