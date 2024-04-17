FanDuel NC Bonus Bets Promo: Get $200 With How to Bet Tutorial
- FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel North Carolina Promo
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel North Carolina Promo
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
It doesn’t matter what you wager on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses for this bonus offer. You’ll get your bonus bets as long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel bonus bets are house credits that you can spend on sports bets instead of using real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you (win or lose) since it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay for a chance to cash in with no risk.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy on you to spend your bonus bets – adding just one extra step to the process of placing a bet.
Find your best bet, then click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, make sure to select the bonus bet option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can use these bonus bets on any bet in any sport, but you can’t combine them with other bonus offers like odds boosts.
These bonus credits expire seven days after you initially receive them, so don’t wait too long to use yours!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation, with over 1 million users and it’s regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina sports fans have the unique advantage of having access to all of the best sportsbooks, which makes it a stretch to single one out over all of the rest.
But if you’re looking for somewhere to start, FanDuel is the perfect place.
It has the best app, a huge welcome bonus and tons of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel is offering an exceptional welcome bonus exclusive to North Carolina, but DraftKings has an offer that’s slightly better. And there’s a couple other offers nipping at their heels!
Here are the top welcome bonuses available to you today in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.