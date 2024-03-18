FanDuel NC Bonus Offer and App Review: How to Claim $250 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Bonus
Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets to bet on March Madness
March Madness is about to begin and fans in North Carolina can bet on the fun with house money at FanDuel!
You can unlock $250 in bonus bets today and it’ll only take you a few minutes and a $5 bet!
FanDuel NC Bonus Offer: Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating its launch in North Carolina with one of the best promotions you’ll ever find: bet $5, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on anything
It’s simple. You can bet on anything you want, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus.
Since you now know how to unlock your bonus bets, let’s make sure you know how to make the most out of them.
What are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are one of the most exciting things to come by in sports betting.
You can bet on any of your favorite teams or players with house credit – giving you a chance to cash in without risking your own money.
Some sportsbooks give you bonus bets in the form of $25 or $50 bet credits, but not FanDuel! However much of your bonus you want to use on any bet is up to you!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
Using bonus bets is nearly the same process as placing a bet with real money from your account.
Simply select a wager to add to your bet slip as you normally would. But instead of using money from your account, click on the option to use your bonus.
Then decide how much of your bonus you’d like to risk and submit the bet.
You’ll only have your winnings returned to you (not the value of the bonus), but that’s a small price to pay when you don’t have to put your own money on the line!
FanDuel App Review
FanDuel’s mobile app has a strong reputation and is one of the top-rated apps in sports betting.
It has one of the cleanest and smoothest interfaces in the industry and its layout is nearly identical to the desktop site.
It’s easy to download it to your mobile device, too!
How to Download FanDuel App
Adding the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your device is as straightforward as any other app.
Visit your device’s app store, search for ‘FanDuel Sportsbook’ and install the app. Then all you have to do is sign in and you’re ready to bet on the go!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Sports betting officially became legal at Noon on March 11, 2024 in North Carolina.
That means you can bet ANYWHERE in the state (and other states with legal sports betting) with some of the best sportsbooks in the nation.
And you have some awesome welcome bonuses available at those other sportsbooks, too.
All you have to do is sign up, verify your identity and location, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more at each of the sportsbooks below to unlock tons of bonus bets.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $250
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Total
Bet $20, Get $850
That’s $850 in bonus bets just in time for March Madness! Sign up today!
