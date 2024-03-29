FanDuel NJ Promo: App Review and $200 Bonus Bet Explainer
Claim a $200 bonus from FanDuel and start using it today
By Joe Summers
There are tons of great sports to bet on and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best New Jersey sign-up promo available with a $200 bonus for any $5 winning first bet!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will receive an additional $200 in bonus bets if the wager wins. That's +4000 odds on top of your winnings!
Here's how to get started, along with an overview of the app and why FanDuel is the best sportsbook in the state:
FanDuel Sportsbook New Jersey Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
21+ and located in New Jersey or another state with FanDuel
Bet must win
How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in New Jersey
If you click here to sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game with your first wager, you'll receive $200 if that bet wins.
Follow these easy steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel by clicking this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first bet
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited an extra $200 in bonus bets if your wager wins.
Remember that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5. Just don't place it until you've made the proper deposit!
Only new FanDuel users in New Jersey or another state with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive promo. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now before time runs out!
What Are FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
FanDuel bonus bets allow you to wager on games and teams without risking your own money.
If, for example, you win a $25 bonus bet on an underdog with +200 odds, you'll then get $50 deposited into your account that you can withdraw or continue wagering with.
How to Use FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Once you fill out your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet (if you have one available) or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you'll have a wager on the house!
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Check your account each day and stay active to make sure you're not missing out on any potential value.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since 2018.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legit in New Jersey?
Without question. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the country with years of experience cultivating a user-friendly environment that ensures you're betting with a safe, trusted and dependable sportsbook.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in New Jersey?
Yes. FanDuel Sportsbook has been operational and legal in New Jersey since September 1, 2018.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
State law prohibits any bets on college teams or players located in New Jersey. You're free to bet on college sports, teams and players at schools located outside of state lines.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
This is a matter of personal preference, though FanDuel has everything you could ask for. With a seamless interface on both mobile app and desktop, exclusive odds boosts, daily bonuses, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools, FanDuel is at the top of the list.
That being said, it's wise to download every available sportsbook to take advantage of each new-user promo and daily rewards. Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet.
Shop around to ensure you're not losing any value when you place a wager!
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200 on winning bet
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
FANSIDED1000
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
