FanDuel Ohio New User Promo: How to Get $150 Bonus Bets and Use App
Claim a guaranteed $150 bonus from FanDuel with your first $5 bet today
By Joe Summers
If you're looking for a huge payday to get set for the NBA Playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has a guaranteed $150 sign-up bonus available for Ohio residents!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. No matter what happens, you're walking away a winner with this promo.
See below how to get started and an overview of how to use your bonus bets right away.
- FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in Ohio
- What Are FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets
- FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
- Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legit in Ohio?
- Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in Ohio?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
- What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
- Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
Yes
None
How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo in Ohio
To get your $150 bonus, follow these simple steps:
1. Click here to sign up for FanDuel (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first bet
That's all you have to do! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first wager only has to be $5 and can be on whatever you'd like, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
You must be a new FanDuel user in Ohio or another state with legal sports betting to qualify. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now!
What Are FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on sports without risking your own funds, essentially using house money to cover the bet.
If you win a $25 bonus bet at +300 odds, for instance, you'll receive $75 that can be wagered with or withdrawn into your bank account.
How to Use FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets
Before you finalize a wager in your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet (if you have one available) or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you'll be all set.
You can check your remaining balance in the 'Account Management' section of the mobile app or website, though keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
After you sign up, you'll be assigned a unique referral link. If someone signs up and starts betting using your link, you'll both get additional bonus bets!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes. Sports betting is legal in Ohio for all residents 21 years or older.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legit in Ohio?
FanDuel is one of the most popular, trusted, and legitimate sportsbooks not only in Ohio but across the United States as well.
With exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a mobile app, and a friendly customer service team, you'll quickly find out why it's one of the best sportsbooks in the country.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal in Ohio?
Yes. FanDuel is a fully legal, licensed and operational sportsbook in Ohio.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
You are allowed to bet on teams, game outcomes and total points scored, but Ohio state law prohibits wagers on player props.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
FanDuel is widely considered the best available sportsbook, though I recommend downloading each one to judge for yourself. Not only are there a ton of sign-up promos you can claim, but you'll get comfortable with the different features of each sportsbook as well.
Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet too, so it's wise to shop around before locking in a bet. After all, you want to have the best odds possible with each wager!
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
Click the links below to sign up for all four Ohio sportsbooks and claim these welcome promos before it's too late!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER