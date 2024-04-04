FanDuel Promo Code Ending: Get $200 Bonus Bet Offer Before It's Too Late
Bet $5, get a $200 bonus if your first bet wins this week only at FanDuel
The sports calendar is jam-packed with action right now, which means there’s bound to be some lopsided matchups each day this week.
And that means this is the perfect time for you to sign up with FanDuel and take your shot at $200 in bonus bets!
You’ll get that bonus if you can win your first bet of $5 or more on anything – even a massive favorite – but this offer is ending this week so you have to hurry!
How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything with your first bet, but you must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet.
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
First bet must win
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is a gambling and entertainment company that offers bettors the chance to wager on sports, daily fantasy, horse racing and casino games.
It was founded in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports company, but has since expanded into other arenas of gambling since it’s started to become legalized across the U.S.
In the time since, FanDuel has become the most popular sportsbook in the nation, famous for big promotions and a highly-rated app.
What are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
If you win your first bet at FanDuel, you’ll be receiving bonus bets so you should know what they are.
Bonus bets give you the opportunity to bet on sports without risking your own cash!
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll receive your winnings in the form of real money that you can either withdraw to your bank account or use for future wagers.
The value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay for a chance to win with no risk!
How to use FanDuel Bonus Promo
It’s easy to use your bonus funds at FanDuel.
You’ll be asked if you want to apply your bonus bets to any bet you place. Simply select that option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can be conservative with your bonus funds if you want, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you receive them.
FanDuel New User Promo
Since you can bet on anything for your shot at $200, why not look into a bet that puts the odds in your favor?
You could wager on a huge favorite to win a game in any sport. Or you could bet on an alternate line or a prop that you're really confident in.
Any wagers with 'minus' odds are favored and any with 'plus' odds are not. You'll want to take a bet with 'minus' odds here. Even though your payout will be light, who cares as long as you unlock your bonus bets?
What States is FanDuel Legal In?
FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation. It’s legal in 25 U.S. states to varying degrees.
These states have access to FanDuel at retail sportsbooks (in-person wagering) only: MS, NV, WA.
These states have access to FanDuel online and at retail sportsbooks: AZ, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA and WV.
These states have access to FanDuel only online: CO, KY, NC, MA, TN, VA, VT and WY.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you enjoy your bonus bets, you can unlock more for yourself by referring your friends to sign up.
The process is simple.
Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to your friend. Your friend then needs to sign up via the link you sent them and then deposit $10+ and bet $10+ on any wager.
Once that’s done, you’ll both get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
There are no tricks when it comes to this promotion.
As long as you’re 21 or older in a state with access to FanDuel (and you’ve never made a FanDuel Sportsbook account), you’re eligible for this new-user offer.
Then, you just need to deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on any wager. If your wager wins, you’ll get your bonus funds within 72 hours of your wager finishing.
That’s all there is to it!
FanDuel vs DraftKings App Ranking
FanDuel and DraftKings are the most popular sportsbooks in the industry and they each have highly-rated apps.
I’m taking FanDuel over DraftKings. FanDuel’s app is aesthetically pleasing and it’s super simple to find odds and track your bets.
DraftKings has a great app too, but it’s a little harder to digest and navigate.
But that doesn’t mean you should only pick one! You can download both and have access to all of the benefits that come with each sportsbook.
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click this link to sign up with DraftKings. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You’ll get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.