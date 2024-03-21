FanDuel Bracket Challenge: Win a Share of $50,000 Predicting the Final Four
Take a shot at winning a share of $50K plus a chance to win $200 in bonus bets
FanDuel is known for celebrating the best events of the year with big promotions, and it’s back with Tourney Shuffle’Em for March Madness.
You’ll have a chance to win a share of $50,000 in prizes for predicting the Final Four along with a chance to win $200 in bonus bets just for predicting ANY win in the NCAA Tournament.
Does FanDuel Have a March Madness Bracket?
FanDuel makes it easy for you to keep track of the madness with a downloadable and printable bracket available.
Click this link to find the bracket so you can follow the tournament round-by-round (and track your bets).
FanDuel Bracket Challenge: Tourney Shuffle’Em
Seed to Make the Final Four
Final Four Appearances
1
60
2
32
3
17
4
14
5
9
6
3
7
3
8
6
9
2
10
1
11
5
12-16
0
This free-to-play game assigns you four teams at random. You’ll then be able to ‘shuffle’ one team at a time (up to 20 times total) until you’re happy with your Final Four picks.
For instance, if you’re assigned any No. 1 seeds, it might be smart to stick with those picks and use your shuffles on a lesser team.
No team seeded 12th-16th has ever made a Final Four, so it might be wise to shuffle any of those selections out of your picks.
If each of your teams make it to the Final Four, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in prizes!
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
Since you have to sign up with FanDuel to play Tourney Shuffle’Em, you might as well take advantage of the welcome bonus available.
Here’s how you can win $200 in bonus bets:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any team to win
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on ANY team to win, but you must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5.
It’s up to you who you want to bet on, but you might want to consider backing a No. 1 seed vs. a No. 16 seed as upsets in those games have only happened TWICE in NCAA Tournament history.
What States is FanDuel Legal In?
FanDuel is legal in 26 U.S. states, but it doesn’t operate the same in each state.
For instance, some states only have access to FanDuel via retail sportsbooks (in casinos). Those states are: Mississippi, Nevada and Washington.
In some states, you can only access FanDuel online via a mobile device or computer. Those states are: Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.
Other states have the best of both worlds with access to retail sportsbooks and online wagering. Those states are: Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
If you're in one of those states, what are you waiting for? Sign up with FanDuel today!
