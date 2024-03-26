FanDuel vs Caesars Promo Code and App Ranking: Which Sportsbook to Sign Up For
Figure out which sportsbook is the best for you!
You still have a chance to bet on March Madness this week and FanDuel and Caesars are making that easy!
FanDuel is giving you a chance to win $200 in bonus bets and Caesars is rewarding you with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000!
- Latest Sportsbook Promo Offers
- Best Sportsbook Promo Offer for New Users
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code
- FanDuel Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
- Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details
- Best Sportsbook Promo Rankings
- Best Sportsbook App Rankings
- What are Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bonus Bets
Latest Sportsbook Promo Offers
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $150
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Best Sportsbook Promo Offer for New Users
FanDuel currently has the best promo offer for new users.
You’ll have a chance to win $200 in bonus bets (the biggest bonus-bet offer around), but the catch is that you must win your first bet of $5 or more.
DraftKings and Bet365 have the next-best offers. You’ll get $150 in bonus bets for betting your first $5 or more at each sportsbook.
BetMGM ($1,500 no-sweat bet) and Caesars ($1,000 no-sweat bet) round out the current top offers in sports betting.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on any team to win, any prop or anything else for your first wager. But you must deposit $10 or more and put $5 or more on your first bet to be eligible.
Once that’s done, all you need is for your first bet to win!
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200
$10
$5
21+
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 at Caesars:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this link
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it! Once you’ve used the promo code and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Promo Code
Age Requirement
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
FANSIDED1000
21+
Best Sportsbook Promo Rankings
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
1. FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
2. DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
3. Bet365
Bet $5, get $150
4. BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
5. Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Best Sportsbook App Rankings
1. FanDuel App: One of the top-rated apps in sports betting, FanDuel is known for having a clean and smooth interface that’s easy to navigate. They even have pre-made same-game parlays so you don’t have to do any work!
Click here to sign up with FanDuel today!
2. DraftKings App: Another highly-rated app, DraftKings makes it easy to find your best bets and track them all the way through.
Click here to sign up with DraftKings today!
3. Caesars App: Home to the best rewards system and a ton of profit boosts, Caesars takes sports betting to a new level of excitement.
Click here to sign up with Caesars today!
4. Bet365 App: Bet365 has the best app for live-bet tracking, though its organization and layout could use some work.
Click here to sign up with Bet365 today!
5. BetMGM App: BetMGM doesn’t have the most modern-looking app, but it’s still easy to find the odds you’re looking to wager on.
Click here to sign up with BetMGM today!
What are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to win withdrawable cash betting on sports!
The value of your bonus won’t be returned to you, but that’s a small price to pay for not risking your own money.
How to Use Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to use your bonus funds any time you add a wager to your bet slip.
Make sure you click on that option, apply as much of your bonus as you want and place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming them, so make sure you spend them before then.
Don’t miss your chance to find out how fun it is to bet with bonus money. Sign up with these sportsbooks today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.