FanDuel vs DraftKings PA: Best Promo, Bonus Bets and App Review
Figure out which promo is the best in PA and how you can claim them all today!
It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan! The Phillies are back in action and Joel Embiid has returned to the Sixers!
And you can make the most out of the fun with a chance to win $350 in bonus bets at FanDuel and DraftKings!
But you have to act fast because the offer at FanDuel expires Tuesday!
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
PA Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
FanDuel
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Pennsylvania
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you can win your first bet of $5 or more today only!
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything you want for that first bet, but make sure you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet.
And make sure your first bet is your best bet since it has to win!
If your bet wins, you’ll get your bonus funds within 72 hours.
Is FanDuel Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Pennsylvania.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Pennsylvania
DraftKings is giving you a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets if you place your first bet of $5 or more this week – win or lose!
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link and sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it! This time, it really doesn’t matter what you wager on since you’ll get your bonus bets win or lose.
But you still have to deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
Is DraftKings Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, DraftKings is a legal sportsbook in Pennsylvania. It’s licensed and regulated, giving you the peace of mind that your money is in good hands.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to bet on sports instead of using real money from your account.
You won’t have the value of your bonus bets returned to you when wagering – win or lose – since it’s house credit, but you’ll be able to withdraw any and all of your winnings!
There’s no other way to cash in without risking losing money!
How to Use Bonus Bets
You can use your bonus bets on any of the betting markets available, from wagering on MLB, NBA or the NHL to anything else, including futures bets on upcoming seasons.
These sportsbooks make it easy for you to wager with bonus bets, too!
All you have to do is select a wager to add to your betslip. Then, you’ll see a box pop up that gives you the option to apply bonus credit.
Select that bonus option and then place the bet.
You can track your remaining bonus credits in your account information or on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account. They expire seven days after you receive them, so make sure you use all of yours within a week!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania since May, 2019.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvania?
Yes, you can bet on college sports, including in-state teams in Pennsylvania, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
Pennsylvania is home to the best sportsbooks in the industry, which makes it hard to pick one over the other.
But either way, FanDuel and DraftKings belong in the conversation.
These are the two most popular sportsbooks in the nation. Each offer highly-rated apps, the biggest and best promotions in sports betting and tons of betting lines you can’t find anywhere else!
But you don’t have to pick one, so why not sign up with them all?
That way you can compare odds (allowing you to always take the best ones) and you’ll never miss a fun promotion!
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel and DraftKings have the best welcome bonuses in Pennsylvania, but there’s some other great promotions you might want to know about too.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available in Pennsylvania:
Sportsbook
PA Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
