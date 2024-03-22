FanDuel vs. DraftKings Promo Ranking: How to Sign Up and Use Bonus Bets
Get up to $350 in bonuses to use for March Madness right now
By Joe Summers
FanDuel and DraftKings are two of the very best sportsbooks in the business and you've got a special opportunity to earn up to $350 in bonus bets in only a few clicks! March Madness is finally here and there's no better way to celebrate.
New users who bet $5 or more at FanDuel will get a bonus $200 if their first wager wins, while users who do the same at DraftKings will get an instant $150!
See below how to claim each offer as well as a breakdown of which sportsbook might be the best fit for you.
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any team to win, you'll be credited an extra $200 in bonus bets if your wager wins!
All you have to do is click here to sign up (no promo code required), deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more. Even if you're betting on a big favorite, you'll get that $200 bonus if your wager wins.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first wager only has to be $5. Just don't place it until you've made the proper deposit!
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting and not much time remains. Don't miss out on the biggest odds boost around - click here to sign up for FanDuel now!
DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150
Not to be outdone, DraftKings is giving new users an INSTANT $150 bonus for any $5 bet! Click here to sign up, place your bet and then you'll get your bonus bets!
You don't need a promo code for this offer either. Sign up, deposit $10 or more and bet at least $5 on any game and you'll immediately receive $150 in bonus bets to use as you please.
Whether you're betting on a single matchup, a future or a parlay, you'll get that bonus right away to keep on betting on the tournament!
Similar to the above, you must be a new DraftKings user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify. Click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are bets using house funds that don't require you to use your own money. If you win a bonus bet, you'll only get the profit and not the stake.
For example, if you use a $25 bonus bet on an underdog with +200 odds, you'll get $50 in profit. That $50 can be used to bet again or withdrawn using the transactional method of your choice.
How to Use Bonus Bets at FanDuel and DraftKings
Both sportsbooks make it easy to use your bonus bets. When you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet or real money. Just click the bonus bet box and you're on your way.
You can view your remaining bonus bet allotment in the "Account Management" section, letting you keep track as you go.
Your bonus bets will expire seven days after you receive them, so stay active to maximize your rewards!
What is the Best Sportsbook App?
It's truly a matter of personal preference. Both sportsbooks have stellar reviews and are the two most popular apps in the industry nationally.
Some prefer FanDuel's seamless navigation and user-friendly interface, while others like DraftKings' unique rewards system that lets you claim bonuses for VIP experiences!
I recommend using both apps to get the best of both worlds. Since each has competitive odds, sometimes it's better to place a wager on one book over the other, and you can know if you shop lines at each.
Do DraftKings and FanDuel Have Mobile Apps?
Yes. You can download either application and it'll automatically connect to your desktop account, allowing you to access your bets from wherever you are.
The apps are available for Apple devices on the App Store or for Android devices on the Google Play Store.
Are DraftKings and FanDuel Legit?
Yes. These are two of the most trusted, dependable and used sportsbooks in the industry, helping usher in a new era of enjoyable sports betting for novice and experienced sports bettors alike.
DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Summaries
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Yes
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
Yes
Join the masses winning huge paydays - sign up for FanDuel and DraftKings today!
