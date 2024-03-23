FanDuel vs. DraftKings vs. BetMGM Michigan Promo: How to Claim Bonus Bets and Use Them
Sign up with these sportsbooks to unlock up to $1,850 in bonus offers
This is a great time of the year to be a sports fan and you can take advantage of it with TONS of bonus bets!
You can get up to $350 in bonus bets PLUS a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 just for signing up with FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM and following a few simple steps detailed below.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your first bet wins
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
FanDuel Michigan Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $5 or more at FanDuel!
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any team to win
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on any team to win, but you must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
If your team wins, you can use your bonus on any of the many betting markets available at FanDuel, from March Madness to the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour and more.
DraftKings Michigan Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
You’ll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings – win or lose.
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
It doesn’t matter what you wager on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses. You’ll get your bonus as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first-time bet.
BetMGM Michigan Promo: $1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Your first bet at BetMGM will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose for up to $1,500.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Again, as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ you’ll get your bonus bets right away.
What Are Bonus Bets
Bonus bets give you the ability to bet on sports without risking your own money.
Any winnings you get with bonus bets are converted into withdrawable cash! But you should keep in mind that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering.
How to Use Bonus Bets
These sportsbooks make it easy for you to spend your bonus bets.
Create your bet slip as you typically would by adding any betting lines you like. Then you’ll see an option to apply your bonus bets.
Make sure you use the bonus and then place the bet. All that’s left to do now is root for it to win!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes. Mobile sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January, 2021.
Your state is home to the best sportsbooks in the industry, including Caesars Sportsbook along with the others listed above!
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. Some states prohibit wagering on in-state college teams or college props, but not Michigan.
You can bet on all of your favorite teams, which is great news for you with Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament!
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
You have access to all of the best sportsbooks in sports betting and it’s hard to separate them from one another.
FanDuel has the best-organized site and display, along with some of the biggest promotions. DraftKings offers the most betting lines, and also comes with its own exclusive boosts and promotions.
BetMGM and Caesars carry the reputation of decades of trust in the gambling space, along with some of the best rewards you’ll ever find.
But why choose when you can sign up with all of them?
Best Michigan Sportsbook Promo Codes Summary
You’ve already learned how to sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, so let’s make sure you know how to get started at Caesars as well.
Here’s what you need to do:
Click on this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and verify your identity and location. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10. Then your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.