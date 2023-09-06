Forget Mariah Carey: Eagles linemen prepare second Christmas album with Patti LaBelle
The Eagles offensive line released a surprisingly delightful Christmas album last season. This year they're taking things to a whole new level.
By Ian Levy
From late October through the end of December, Mariah Carey's version of All I Want For Christmas Is You is ubiquitous and inescapable. On the radio in the car. In the mall and every store. Doctor's waiting rooms. For roughly three months of the year, it is the soundtrack of American life.
But maybe not in the greater Philadelphia area this year?
Last year, Eagles' linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata worked with assorted teammates and area musicians and producers to release a Christmas album for charity. The project was such a hit that it sold nearly 30,000 copies on vinyl, briefly reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart for compilation albums and raised more than $1 million for 23 local charities.
The project was such a success that they decided to run it back this year, going bigger and better. The 2023 version will include 11 tracks and according to the Philly Voice, feature an almost unbelievable lineup of guests.
"This year's album includes 11 tracks, including a cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and an original song, "Santa's Night," written and sung by Kelce. And it features LaBelle, a two-time Grammy Award winner and and R&B legend. Other performers include singer Amos Lee and members of The Hooters, The War on Drugs, Dr. Dog, Mewithoutyou, Huffamoose, Sun Ra Arkestra and The Silver Ages Choir. "
The album will be available on streaming services but a preorder will be available starting Nov. 3 for vinyl copies, running $75 (red) or $125 (gold).
You'll notice that the Eagles line will be providing their own cover of Carey's classic and one can safely assume that will be the version playing everywhere from Kennett Square to Allentown, Levittown to Lancaster.
And if you're the kind of music connoisseur dying to hear Kelce sing some other non-holiday Carey classics (Always Be My Baby, please and thank you) we may be one step closer to that dream as he moves one step closer to a post-retirement music career.