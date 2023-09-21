Former Red Sox star's hot September makes Chaim Bloom look even worse
The Chaim Bloom era in Boston has come to an end, raising questions about whether they can bounce back from losing some of MLB's top talent. This player serves as a prime example of how they received no compensation for his departure.
Chaim Bloom had nothing but failure under his management. After trading away players like Mookie Betts, he decided to let others like Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez walk for nothing in free agency. It's starting to get even worse for the Boston Red Sox since Bogaerts has been on a tear in September.
In September, Bogaerts has been one of the best hitters in baseball, if not the best. In August, he played in 28 games, hit four home runs and brought in eight RBIs while batting .234.
This month, he has only played in 17 games but has the same amount of home runs and RBIs at four and eight, respectively. However, he has a batting average of .471, which is twice as much, while also holding an on-base percentage of .514 on five walks and seven strikeouts.
During this stretch of time in September, he also holds an OPS of 1.322, which is on Barry Bonds' type of levels, while also holding an OPS+ of 251, which means he is 151 percent better than the average player, so he does enough work to act as two-and-a-half hitters.
Xander Bogaerts is proving the Red Sox wrong for letting him walk
During this same time period in September, it's no surprise the San Diego Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball with a record of 12-5. The Padres have played like Bogaerts and they have multiple game-changing players.
The Red Sox had the "Big Three" of J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts.
Betts is having an MVP-type season with a batting average of .310 and 39 home runs, with a bWAR of 8.1.
Bogaerts has been doing amazing too with a batting average of .283 and 19 home runs, with a bWAR of 4.2.
J.D. Martinez has turned it around with the Dodgers, now having an average of .268, while slugging 29 home runs and having a bWAR of 1.7.
All of this was on a team in Boston, and the Red Sox just let them go.