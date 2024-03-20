France vs. Germany live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
France play Germany in a friendly this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
France, who are one of the favorites to win the European Championship this summer, take on the host nation Germany in a friendly this weekend.
Germany are not the side that they once were and are going through a transition period but will still be a very good test for Les Bleus. The DFB-Team still have three of their 2014 World Cup winning side — Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos -- who all have over 100 caps for their country.
The French team have arguably the greatest player in World soccer right now in Kylian Mbappe. Only Norway's Erling Haaland can make a case for being as good as him if not better. Mbappe is also set to join Real Madrid from PSG this summer where he will only become a much greater forward.
Mbappe is ten goals off being France's all-time top goalscorer. Oliver Giroud currently holds that accolade with 56 goals. However, Mbappe will no doubt surpass Giroud's tally one day.
Giroud currently plays for AC Milan but The Athletic has reported that, "LAFC is in advanced talks with Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time leading scorer, about a potential summer deal when his contract with AC Milan expires."
Capturing Giroud would be a huge signing for LAFC and MLS. The Frenchman is a player who often does not get the respect he deserves. Despite not scoring at the 2018 World Cup he was still a key part of the side that won the tournament. He is now 37 but is still getting called up Dider Deschamps.
How to watch France vs. Germany in an international friendly
- Date: Saturday, Mar, 23
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lyon, France
- Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
- TV info: TUDN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on TUDN with a live stream on Fubo.