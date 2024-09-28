Georgia's elite defense may get even stronger following game-time decision at Alabama
By John Buhler
Ahead of the signature game of the weekend, Georgia will have to wait and see if star edge rusher Mykel Williams will be avaiable. Williams missed the last two games vs. Tennessee Tech and Kentucky after sustaining an ankle injury on a low block from Phil Maffa in the Dawgs' blowout victory over Clemson in Week 1. Georgia will have its work cut out for it when it takes on Alabama this evening.
Williams is supposedly a game-time decision to play in this highly anticipated Week 5 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Although Georgia's defense has yet to give up a touchdown in its first three games of the season, they have not gone up against a quarterback the caliber of Jalen Milroe just yet. Brock Vandagriff can run, but he is not the passer of Milroe at all.
Having a potential disruptor in the trenches could help the Dawgs get a few more stops on defense. This has been a bend, but don't break unit all year long. While they gave up a bunch of field goals to Kentucky, Georgia will allow opposing offensive drives to sustain far longer than they should. Perhaps getting Williams back, whenever that may be, could help the Dawgs with their third-down defense?
The winner of this game has a real case for being the No. 1 team in the country entering Week 6.
Mykel Williams will be a game-time decision for Georgia vs. Alabama
Look. What we all have to understand heading into this game is. Not only is Nick Saban no longer coaching the Crimson Tide anymore, but a loss for either team is not going to negatively impact their chances of making the expanded College Football Playoff. In my estimation, Alabama, Georgia and Texas are the three teams that could conceivably go 9-3 this season in the SEC and still make it in.
A win for Georgia will get everyone off Kirby Smart's back. It would be his second win over Alabama as the head coach at his alma mater. It would also be the best win any team would have up to this point. Alabama would fall down a few spots in the AP Top 25, but they could be a playoff team if they right the ship and play up to their standard under their new head coach Kalen DeBoer this season.
Should Alabama win, that would be DeBoer's first signature victory as the Crimson Tide's head coach. It would also help reignite the program's dynastic fire. We are going on four years since Alabama last won a national championship. Going from No. 4 to No. 1 would be a huge jump, but the Crimson Tide have had Georgia's number for the better part of two decades. This should be another all-timer, folks!
Assuming Williams is able to suit up, he could be the key difference in being able to slow down Milroe.