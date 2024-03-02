Giants could have another massive need on offense with Darren Waller uncertainty
The New York Giants may have another need on offense to be addressed this offseason.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants shocked the world in 2022 by making the playoffs and picking up a win in the Wild Card Round over the Minnesota Vikings. With higher expectations heading into 2023, the Giants pivoted a bit to increase their playoff hopes. One of their big moves was trading for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller to give quarterback Daniel Jones a target downfield.
Giants fans know what would follow. Jones dealing with a neck injury before tearing his ACL, leading to constant turnover at the quarterback position. The offensive line being a revolving door due to injuries. That led to the Giants finishing the year 6-11 and missing out on the playoffs altogether.
The Giants have plenty of needs entering this offseason, especially on offense. Who will they bring in at quarterback to back up or compete with Jones? Will the Giants bring back running back Saquon Barkley? Now they have another question that needs to be asked -- will they need a new tight end?
On Friday, Darren Waller's agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated to the Giants that Waller would be good to go for a second season with them. However, the New York Post reached out to Waller, who said he has still not made a decision on whether he will return to the Giants, or if he will retire altogether.
“I have not made a decision either way,’’ Waller told the New York Post.
Darren Waller undecided on whether he will return to Giants, or retire from NFL
This is certainly something to keep an eye on. If the Giants are to lose Waller after just one season.
Last offseason, the Giants surrendered a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Waller. The Raiders used that pick on Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker. With that, the Giants had their undisputed No. 1 tight end on the roster.
Waller didn't do much in his first year with the Giants, considering the turnover at the quarterback position and the lack of time for said signal-callers to stand in the pocket to look for the open man downfield. But in Week 8, Waller suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him until Week 15.
In 12 games, Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown on 74 targets.
If Waller decides to hang up his cleats for good, the Giants will have to address the tight end position. The team does have Daniel Bellinger on the roster, so that would be the internal option. As for free agency, the likes of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Mike Gesicki are available. Then there's the NFL Draft, and the Giants could be in a position to take Georgia's Brock Bowers if they choose to use the sixth-overall pick on him.
For now, the Giants will have to wait for Waller's official decision, whenever that may be.