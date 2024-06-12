Giants make much-needed addition to secondary during minicamp
By Lior Lampert
After an impressive minicamp tryout, the New York Giants determined they've seen enough to sign veteran cornerback Tre Herndon, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Herndon returned an interception for a touchdown during Wednesday's practice session, striking a deal shortly after and marking a much-needed addition for the Giants secondary.
The acquisition of Herndon was made possible by Giants tight end Darren Waller officially announcing his retirement. Nonetheless, it is a move New York had to make to patch up the backend of their defensive unit. Especially considering they lost Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson to free agency this offseason.
In 2023, the G-Men ranked near the bottom of the NFL in yards per pass attempt (6.7) and opponent passing yards per game (229.3). Losing McKinney and Jackson and replacing them with talented, albeit young and unproven secondary options puts New York in an unfavorable position. So, they will now turn to Herndon as the potential solution for the group, bringing in a respected voice.
Following a six-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Herndon will be suiting up for another team for the first time in his pro career. Despite seeing his snap count plummet in recent years, the 28-year-old corner has remained productive. He logged 46 combined tackles, nine pass deflections and a forced fumble in 16 games this past season. His efforts earned him above-average-to-good Pro Football Focus grades, particularly in coverage (73.1) and pass rush situations (87.0).
Moreover, Herndon also offers value as someone who can play on special teams. But the Giants primarily signed him to compete for the nickel cornerback role. He will battle against third-round rookie Dru Phillips for the honors.
While it may not be a league-altering transaction, Herndon addresses a massive need for the Giants.