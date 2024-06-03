How will the Giants replace Darren Waller if he opts for retirement?
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants anticipate losing tight end Darren Waller to retirement this offseason, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
Waller has yet to confirm the news or make any formal announcement. However, people "in and around the team" expect him to hang up the cleats, as Raanan points out. A decision will "likely" come by the time mandatory minicamp rolls around next week.
The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, sending the 2023 third-round draft pick (No. 100 overall). New York previously received that selection as part of the deal that sent 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Waller, 31, closed out what seems like it will be his lone injury-riddled season in New York with 52 receptions, 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. It may not be a flashy stat line, but he was the Giants' second-leading receiver. So, the team must find a way to replace his production. But how?
How will the Giants replace Darren Waller if he opts for retirement?
Raanan noted that the Giants have been operating "as if Waller will retire" this offseason, suggesting the team already has a fail-safe option.
New York selected Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He profiles as a plus athlete for the position with pass-catching ability. Moreover, the Giants signed veterans Jake Stoll and Chris Manhertz in free agency. The trio of additions adds to a group already consisting of 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager and Tyree Jackson.
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Giants take a tight end by committee approach to fill the void left by Waller. But given what we've seen from Bellinger in his first two years as a pro, he could get the first crack atop the depth chart. The former San Diego State Aztec has recorded at least 25 receptions and 250 yards in consecutive seasons on limited opportunities/snaps. Could this be his time to shine?
Dan Duggan of The Atheltic reported that the Giants will receive $11.6 in salary cap relief if Waller retires. Would general manager Joe Schoen consider using some of that money to sign a tight end? The option is available should the front office feel it is necessary.