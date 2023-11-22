2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
The Jordan Love era got off to a fast start, to many people’s surprise, with the Green Bay Packers starting 2-1. What came next many people would expect; they would lose five of their next seven. Now the Packers face many questions for the future.
Is Jordan Love the guy? What do they do with impending free agents, such as Darnell Savage and A.J. Dillion?
We will use Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator with no trades. For this mock, we will be building around Jordan Love.