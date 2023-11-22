2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
With the ninth-overall pick, the Packers select Olumuyiwa Fashanu. An offensive tackle out of Penn State, Fashanu is a redshirt junior. This year is only his second year starting for the Nittany Lions, but he is already considered a top prospect in this year’s draft. Fashanu chose to return to Penn State this year to graduate, with experts saying that if he declared the year prior, he would've been among the top tackle prospects.
The 6-6 321-pounder is praised for his athleticism, power, and size. Fashanu is only 20 years old and was called, “a high-level technician with an unbreakable feel for the game,” by Ian Cummings.
A major problem for the Packers this year has been pass protection. Love has been sacked 22 times this year. Fashanu is a plug-and-play tackle who has mostly played on the left side. That would be a conflict with the current blindside protector of Jordan Love, David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari’s large contract expires in 2025 and has only played in 13 games in the past three years.
Fashanu would most likely replace Bakhtiari and his large contract as a much cheaper option. He would most pair with Zach Tom or fellow Nittany Lion Rasheed Walkes would slide to right tackle.