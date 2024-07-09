Gross Broncos quarterback option still sounds like it is on the table
By John Buhler
What are we going to do with you, Denver Broncos? You used to be good. What the hell happened to you? Ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50, this one-proud AFC West franchise has unfortunately devolved into a sad bag of crap. Just when I thought I heard everything about this team this offseason, Kay Adams went to Zach Wilson's defense ... because???
On the Fourth of July installment of her show up Up & Adams, she said we would be foolish to dismiss Wilson as a serious candidate to be Denver's Week 1 starter. Well, I was born at night, but not last night. If the Broncos start Wilson Week 1 over Jarrett Stidham or No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix, then let's have somebody else draft Carson Beck No. 1 overall instead of George Paton. What are we doing???
Although I think there is a chance Wilson could be better with Denver than he was in New York, this is Stidham's team until Nix takes it from him. Sean Payton may still think he is the smartest guy in the room. While that still may technically be true, he ran everybody out of the room after preaching for years how stinking good Taysom Hill is at quarterback. We don't need BYU quarterback infatuations!
Zach Wilson may still be in the mix to be the Denver Broncos No. 1 option
I wrote about the Broncos' quarterback battle only a few days ago. Mike Klis of 9NEWS, who is probably the most connected Broncos insider since before Adam Schefter went national at the NFL Network many, many years ago, reported that Nix will either be the starter, or he will be the No. 2. Nix will not be the emergency option, which is said to be the role Wilson may occupy with the Broncos.
Because I hate myself, apparently, if I were to tie what Adams is saying to what Klis is reporting, I think this is the most logical conclusion I can come to: Stidham is not going to be part of this team. I could see a scenario where he is released before the start of the season, or is traded to another franchise to be the stop-gap after their starter goes down to injury. That is how we get to Nix and Wilson here.
The other thing is at what point does it serve Denver to have Wilson starting games when Nix was drafted No. 12 overall to be the future? With Stidham, it lands differently because he is the incumbent. It would require Nix to beat him out, which could be a step in the process toward him becoming a face of the franchise. Throwing Wilson into the starting quarterback mix will only create more confusion.
Wilson was the most definitive first-round quarterback taken since Johnny Manziel a decade ago where I knew it wasn't going to work. I was pretty down on Trey Lance, to be honest with you. I was also bullish on what Blake Bortles, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen could do as pros, so what do I know? I am not perfect, but I know dysfunction when I see it. I literally went to school to sniff that crap out...
The Broncos can have relative success this year by keeping it simple, stupid, but they may be stupid.