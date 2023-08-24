Hawks projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
A comprehensive look at the Atlanta Hawks' projected lineup and rotations for the 2023-24 season.
Atlanta Hawks starting center: Clint Capela
There has been a lot of Clint Capela trade buzz this offseason. The Hawks are pivoting toward younger members of the roster. Capela, at the tail end of his prime, has two years and $45 million left on his contract. That's a movable chunk of cash, and there are several teams who should have interest.
While he's still around, however, Capela will continue to exert a positive influence on both ends of the floor. He has never been the most inventive offensive player, but Capela plays gracefully above the rim as a tried and true lob threat for Trae Young. He still protects the paint on defense and cleans up the glass, too.
Last season, Capela averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 26.9 minutes. He hasn't averaged below 27 minutes per game since 2016-17, his third season in the NBA. It's clear the Hawks are beginning to tread carefully with the 29-year-old, who only managed 65 games due to various bumps and bruises. Capela still rebounds and blocks shots better than most, but he's more exploitable than ever when forced to defend in space. Capela is no longer the malleable, workhorse center of his prime days in Houston.
Expect Capela's playing time to continue to wane, even with the Collins trade. He's the archetypal Trae Young center on paper, but age and injuries have made their mark. Plus, there's a younger -- and sooner than later, probably better -- option waiting in the wings.
Primary backup center: Onyeka Okongwu
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Onyeka Okongwu always felt like the Clint Capela succession plan. His stock has fluctuated mildy over three NBA seasons, but he appeared in 80 games last season with averages of 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 23.9 minutes. He's already in a virtual timeshare with Capela at the five spot. Sooner than later, the Hawks are going to hand him the keys to the car.
Okongwu is smaller than Capela at 6-foot-8, and there are valid concerns about the overall height of Atlanta's lineup in a post-Capela world. Collins used to supply some size at the four spot, but now the Hawks will essentially run two guards, two wings, and a big at all times. Okongwu is the same height as De'Andre Hunter; the Hawks might struggle against bigger, more physical teams like a Philadelphia or Milwaukee.
Even so, Okongwu should be elevated with great confidence from the Hawks brass. He's light on his feet and comfortable defending on the perimeter, plus he's a bonafide rim protector in his own right. He gets off the ground quickly and possesses elite core strength, which allows him to play bigger than his frame. On the offensive end, he's another tailor-made Trae Young lob partner. He finished a swell 72.2 percent of his shots within eight feet of the basket last season.
Other players who could receive minutes at center: Bruno Fernando