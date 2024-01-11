Heat and 3 other teams who should go all-in on Donovan Mitchell trade
The Miami Heat reportedly have 'bonafide' interest in Donovan Mitchell. Here's who else should be all-in on the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.
2. Knicks should trade for Donovan Mitchell
Is Donovan Mitchell the Knicks' best star bet? It's a fair question. New York has been dilligently stockpiling draft assets and young talent, waiting eagerly for the right star to cross their path. Mitchell has naturally been a popular hypothetical. New York tried to trade for Mitchell a couple summers ago, but Cleveland won the bidding war.
The circumstances are different in 2024. Jalen Brunson has elevated to All-Star status with the Knicks. It's fair to doubt the viability of two small guards as a championship foundation. Not to bring up the now-infamous Becky Hammon take, but there are precious few championship teams on which the best player is a small guard. The Knicks are looking to buck that trend with Brunson, sure, but really the goal is to add another top-shelf star next to Brunson. Mitchell isn't the cleanest fit on paper.
Mitchell requires the ball in his hands. So does Brunson. While Brunson was plenty successful as Luka Doncic's co-star in Dallas, his takeoff didn't start until the Knicks made him top priority. Mitchell has improved drastically as a facilitator in recent years, but he's still primarily dedicated to driving the lane and creating from scratch. He doesn't have much past experience as a reactive, connective piece.
The Knicks would essentially need to reduce Brunson's role. The presence of excellent defenders such as Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Isaiah Hartenstein helps. New York would also have a strong chance to re-sign Mitchell — perhaps the strongest of any NBA franchise. That is part of the calculus in any Mitchell trade. But, New York would be betting all (or most) of their chips on a weak defensive backcourt with overlapping skill sets. New York can justify it, primarily because of Brunson's intelligence and adaptability, but it's a risk. That said, New York can't wait forever. Only so many stars become available, and only so many stars actually land in NYC. The Knicks have to take their swings when possible.