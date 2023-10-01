Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 5: Caleb Williams' big game, Shedeur Sanders bounces back
- Caleb Williams throws six touchdowns vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders picks apart USC's defense
- Michael Penix Jr. held without a touchdown for first time this season
By Scott Rogust
Michael Penix Jr. is, at present, the biggest threat to Caleb Williams in the Heisman Trophy competition. He is leading a Washington Huskies offense that is dominant and perhaps the most terrifying for opposing defenses in all of college football. Penix had the chance to close the gap further against Williams in Week 5, as Washington took on the Arizona Wildcats.
Well for the first time this season, Penix was held without a passing touchdown in a game. That doesn't mean he had a bad game whatsoever. Penix completed 30 passes on 40 attempts for 363 yards. Washington picked up the 31-28 victory following four rushing touchdowns, including two from junior running back Dillon Johnson.
Penix and Washington head on a bye, so they won't be in action. But once they return, they face off against Oregon Ducks. That's right, it will also be Penix vs. Bo Nix. That game will be on Oct. 14, so be sure to put that game on your calendars.
Caleb Williams once again had to put the entire USC Trojans team on his back to give them the victory. He had to do so last week against Arizona State in what was supposed to be a favorable, easy matchup, but the defense made things a bit difficult. This week, Williams had to do the same.
Williams and the Trojans looked as though they were going to cruise to an easy victory that would result in the starter's getting some early rest. Instead, the defense struggled to stop Sanders and wide receiver Omarion Miller in the second half. But, a failed onside kick by Colorado saved USC's undefeated season.
Williams played really well, throwing for 403 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner fell just one passing touchdown short of tying the single-game record set by Cody Kessler back in 2014 (seven).