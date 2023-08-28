Hornets projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The Charlotte Hornets will pair LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick Brandon Miller next season. Here's how the rotation looks for Steve Clifford's squad.
Charlotte Hornets starting center: Mark Williams
Mark Williams locked up the Hornets' starting center spot as a rookie. The Duke product averaged 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 63.7 percent shooting in 19.3 minutes. He didn't take over the starting gig until late in the season, but it's clear Williams is Charlotte's center of the future — unless a splashier name comes along.
LaMelo's injury meant we saw very little of Charlotte's star point guard next to Williams, but the fit is obvious. Williams boasts a massive frame, all of 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, and he's a dexterous finisher at the rim. The Hornets have long been searching for a true pick-and-roll partner for Ball and, well, there he is. Williams doesn't miss inside five feet and he can get above the rim for lobs.
Williams also caries great appeal on the defensive end. That wingspan is very meddlesome for prospective finishers in the paint. Williams operates exclusively in drop coverage, but he's capable of absorbing physical matchups in the post and he completely changes the geometry of Charlotte's defense compared to other options on the roster. He's a disciplined defender for his age (still 21 years old) and he ends a lot of possessions with his box-outs and work on the glass.
Charlotte will still give test drives to the other young centers on the roster, but Williams has separated himself from the pack by a comfortable margin. The former No. 15 pick is easily one of the roster's most underrated and important fixtures, now and long term.
Primary backup center: Nick Richards
Nick Richards has developed into a reliable rotation piece for the Hornets, making his own case in 18.4 minutes per game last season. The Hornets will explore small-ball options centered on Washington at the five, but Richards' bouncy finishing and prolific shot-blocking earn him a regular role.
The Kentucky product averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 62.9 percent shooting. Those numbers aren't far removed from Williams on the surface. Richards isn't much slimmer either — 7-foot and 245 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan — so expect the Hornets to lean into their drop coverage scheme and the upside of two quality rim-runners next to LaMelo.
Other players who could receive minutes at center: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor