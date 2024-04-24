Houston Astros reach historic low after latest loss to Cubs
The rough start continues for the Houston Astros. Following Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, they are 10 games below the .500 mark.
By Curt Bishop
After reaching their seventh consecutive ALCS in 2023, the Astros fell short against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, and their ALCS woes have carried over into the 2024 season.
Their latest setback was a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
J.P. France gave up five runs in his five innings of work while the bats went quiet and couldn't keep up with the Cubs. With this loss the Astros hit a new low.
Houston fell to 7-17 on the young season, marking the first time they have fallen 10 games below the .500 mark since 2016 when they started 18-28.
Astros hit new low with latest loss
The Astros have finished with a winning record in all but one season since 2015, while also reaching the postseason eight times in nine years.
But things certainly aren't trending in the right direction for Houston. This is unfamiliar territory for a team that has been to the ALCS in seven consecutive seasons. Now, they have seemingly regressed to where they were prior to 2015.
Pitching injuries have obviously been a major issue for the Astros. Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., and Jose Urquidy are out. Justin Verlander also began the season on the injured list but recently made his return.
However, the return of Verlander hasn't helped them much. They are headed down the wrong path, and they'll need to turn it around quickly if they want to salvage their postseason hopes and avoid the end of what has been a spectacular run.
If there is any saving grace, the Astros ultimately finished the 2016 season with a winning record and only barely missed the postseason, even after sitting 10 games below .500.
So, if they turn things around quick, there may be hope for them yet. But their window appears to be closing.