4 Astros stars who may not be back in 2025 thanks to Josh Hader's record deal
The Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a long-term contract this week, making him the highest-paid reliever in MLB. However, that could be bad news for some Astros stars.
By Mark Powell
2. Framber Valdez has already been mentioned in trade talks
It was reported earlier this offseason that the Astros were shopping Framber Valdez. With Justin Verlander back in the fold, there's a chance that a player like Valdez is expendable. Add in one of the best bullpens in baseball behind this starting rotation, and suddenly starting pitching isn't such an obstacle.
If a team is willing to overbid for Valdez before Opening Day, and that same trade allows the Astros to fill a void on the roster for 2024, they may as well go for it. Chandler Rome of The Athletic noted earlier this offseason that the Astros were lacking financial flexibility. How do you think that's going after the Hader contract?
"Moving either Valdez or Urquidy would afford the financial flexibility Brown does not currently have and, perhaps, bring players back who can address the team’s immediate needs. MLB Trade Rumors projects Valdez will earn $12.1 million through the arbitration process in January. Urquidy, meanwhile, is predicted to make $3.5 million in arbitration," Rome wrote.
Valdez is an expendable asset, and the Astros don't have many of those as they chase a ring in 2024.