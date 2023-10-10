How Austin Riley outsmarted Bryce Harper on Braves final out
Braves star Austin Riley can do it all. After hitting Game 2's go-ahead homer, he completed a wild double-play to end the game.
By Kristen Wong
Baseball in October almost always delivers. On Monday night, Game 2 between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies came with all the emotions and left fans gasping for breath until the very end.
Atlanta dug themselves a four-run hole early in the game but managed to narrow it to 4-3 in the eighth. Austin Riley stepped up to the plate on a 3-2 pitch and launched a homer into left field to give the Braves the 5-4 lead. He would then make an outstanding play to ensure that Atlanta came away with the Game 2 victory and evened up the NLDS, 1-1.
At the top of the ninth inning, Braves center fielder Michael Harris made a leaping catch on a deep fly ball from Phillies' Nick Castellanos to rob him of an extra-base hit. Had Castellanos hit it just a few extra feet, he might have given the Phillies a late lead.
Nonetheless, Harris got his first out and then quickly whipped the ball into the infield, where Riley was waiting. Riley edged closer and closer to second base to anticipate Harris' throw, caught the slightly overthrown and bouncing ball, and relayed it to first base to double off Bryce Harper.
How did Braves' Michael Harris and Austin Riley complete that game-ending double play?
Here's an animated re-enactment of the wild play showcasing Riley's positional awareness and fast reflexes.
Harper failed to tag up following Castellanos' hit and had turned around to run back to first base. Too quick for Harper, Riley made the precise catch-and-throw to retire Harper for the Phillies' third out, and the game was over.
The Braves would hold on, 5-4, and avoid digging themselves a two-game hole in the NLDS. They'll travel to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the series to reclaim some momentum. The NL No. 1 seed refuses to go out quietly.