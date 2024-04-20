How to Claim DraftKings NBA $200 Bonus Bet Promo Code and Use App
Bet $5 on any game this week, win an instant $200 bonus at DraftKings!
The best games of this NBA season are about to unfold over the coming weeks and you can bet on all of your favorite teams and players with bonus bets at DraftKings!
DraftKings is giving its new users $200 in instant bonus bets PLUS a daily no-sweat same-game parlay for any NBA Playoff game each day this offer lasts.
And it only takes a $5 bet to claim your guaranteed bonus!
How to Claim the DraftKings NBA Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses at DraftKings:
- Click this link and sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
BANG! Your bonus bets will arrive as soon as you place that first bet of $5 or more (as long as you deposited $10+ first).
DraftKings NBA Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
What is DraftKings?
DraftKings was founded as a daily fantasy sports company in 2012 and has since expanded into sports betting, horse racing and casino games.
It’s become one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation over that time, becoming well-known for its big-time promotions and advertisements, along with a top-of-the-line app and rewards program.
Trusted by over 1 million sports bettors, DraftKings is a go-to sportsbook for tons of bettors, and could be for you, too!
What are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are $25 bet credits that you can use to wager on sports instead of risking real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with a bonus credit, your winnings will be real cash that you can withdraw or use for more wagers!
The only downside to bonus bets is that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
For instance, if you place a $25 bonus on a bet with +100 odds and it wins, you’d get $25 in cash added to your account.
You can not withdraw bonus bets.
How to use DraftKings Bonus Promo
DraftKings will give you the option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets left to spend.
Simply find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, look for that bonus option, click it and place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on any wager in any sport, but they expire seven days after you first received them, so make sure you spend yours within a week.
You can track your remaining bonus bets on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
What States is DraftKings Legal in?
DraftKings is legal in 25 U.S. states.
You can bet with DraftKings in these states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY.
DraftKings Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you find that you like wagering with bonus bets, we have some good news for you: You can claim even more bonus bets for each friend you refer to DraftKings!
First you’ll need to find your unique referral link in your account and then send it to a friend. Then, your friend will need to sign up through your link and deposit $50 or more.
Once that’s done, you’ll BOTH receive $50 in bonus bets!
DraftKings Promo Terms & Conditions
There’s not much to the fine print with this offer, but there are some important details you’ll want to know.
You can only claim this bonus promotion if you have never signed up with DraftKings Sportsbook before, and you must be 21+ years old and in a state that has legal access to DraftKings.
You also cannot have any affiliation with DraftKings.
You must use your bonus bets within seven days of acquiring them or they will be removed.
But aside from that, all you need to do is deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more during the promotional period!
DraftKings vs FanDuel App Ranking
DraftKings and FanDuel have been battling it out for the top spot in sports betting for years now, and it only makes sense that they happen to have the best apps.
I prefer DraftKings by a razor-thin margin, in large part due to its reward program (FanDuel doesn’t have one). However, FanDuel has a great app too, and some people might prefer it.
The best way to find out which one you prefer is by trying them both!
Here’s what you need to do to sign up with FanDuel and claim its welcome bonus:
Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager this week. You'll get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.