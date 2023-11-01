Ideal starting rotation for the Cardinals in the 2024 season
The St. Louis Cardinals have their work cut out for them this winter. Here is what the ideal 2024 starting rotation should look like for the Birds.
By Curt Bishop
3. Shane Bieber
Bieber is likely to become available this offseason after the Cleveland Guardians took several steps back in 2023.
Cleveland followed up a 92-win campaign in 2022 with just 76 wins this year. As a result, they fell short of the postseason.
The veteran right-hander and former Cy Young is in the final year of his contract, and the Guardians likely will not be able to keep him beyond this season. So, a trade could be had.
The Cardinals would have to pay dearly to acquire Bieber, possibly parting ways with somebody like Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, or Brendan Donovan. But that is the cost of business these days.
Bieber didn't have his best season in 2023. He missed a chunk of time with a shoulder injury and posted a 3.80 ERA, which is respectable, but uncharacteristic of the former Cy Young winner. There would obviously be risks involved.
But if he can remain healthy, he could return to his ace form and give the Cardinals a true ace, something that St. Louis really needs two of as they restructure their rotation for 2024 and attempt to bounce back into contention after finishing below the .500 mark in 2023.