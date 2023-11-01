Ideal starting rotation for the Cardinals in the 2024 season
The St. Louis Cardinals have their work cut out for them this winter. Here is what the ideal 2024 starting rotation should look like for the Birds.
By Curt Bishop
1. Sonny Gray
Like Nola, Gray is a pitcher who the Cardinals plan to pursue this coming winter.
Gray will be 34 years old next year, and as such will likely not receive a long-term deal. But he should be an affordable option for the Cardinals as they look to strengthen their rotation.
The veteran right-hander had the second-best ERA in the American League, posting a 2.79 mark. That should garner him some consideration for the Cy Young Award, though it will likely go to New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
Still, Gray is a proven starter and somebody who profiles as a legitimate ace, which is what St. Louis needs. He pitched five scoreless innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, nailing down the series-clinching victory.
At the very least, he would give St. Louis a better chance to win games in October.
One thing that might also play into the Cardinals favor is the fact that Gray is on the record having said that money may not be the ultimate factor in deciding where he will pitch next season.